KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shines as Spinners Lead Comeback Win Against DC
Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi showcased impressive maturity against Delhi Capitals, scoring 44 off 32 balls, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine's late-game success with crucial wickets led to a significant 14-run victory in the IPL. KKR now stands seventh in the league table with four wins.
In a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) claimed a hard-fought victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. Angkrish Raghuvanshi emerged as a standout performer for KKR, scoring 44 runs off 32 balls, showcasing both composure and aggression.
Varun Chakaravarthy, KKR's ace spinner, lauded Raghuvanshi's maturity and ability to take on spinners effectively. Chakaravarthy's own performance was pivotal as he claimed two crucial wickets in the 18th over, helping to stifle the DC's chase of 205 runs.
DC appeared to be in control at 136/3 in 14 overs, thanks to contributions from Faf Du Plessis, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam. However, the combination of Sunil Narine and Chakaravarthy turned the tide, restricting DC to 190/9, allowing KKR to secure a vital win in their IPL campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
