KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shines as Spinners Lead Comeback Win Against DC

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:16 IST
Angkrish Raghuvanshi batting. (Picture: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) claimed a hard-fought victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. Angkrish Raghuvanshi emerged as a standout performer for KKR, scoring 44 runs off 32 balls, showcasing both composure and aggression.

Varun Chakaravarthy, KKR's ace spinner, lauded Raghuvanshi's maturity and ability to take on spinners effectively. Chakaravarthy's own performance was pivotal as he claimed two crucial wickets in the 18th over, helping to stifle the DC's chase of 205 runs.

DC appeared to be in control at 136/3 in 14 overs, thanks to contributions from Faf Du Plessis, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam. However, the combination of Sunil Narine and Chakaravarthy turned the tide, restricting DC to 190/9, allowing KKR to secure a vital win in their IPL campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

