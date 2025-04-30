Left Menu

Dominant Displays: Pankaj Advani and Shayan Razmi Shine at CCI Billiards Classic

Pankaj Advani and Shayan Razmi secured important victories in the CCI Billiards Classic group stage. Advani delivered a commanding 777-387 win, while Razmi narrowly edged out Martin Goodwill. Other notable performances included wins by Nalin Patel and Dhvaj Haria, who achieved a significant 1222-100 triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:35 IST
Dominant Displays: Pankaj Advani and Shayan Razmi Shine at CCI Billiards Classic
  • Country:
  • India

Pankaj Advani and Shayan Razmi showcased their skill with impressive victories during the group stage of the CCI Billiards Classic held on Wednesday. Advani, known for his remarkable precision, outplayed Ashok Shandilya by a substantial margin, recording breaks of 189 and 109 to achieve a 777-387 win.

On the other hand, Shayan Razmi demonstrated resilience as he narrowly triumphed over Great Britain's Martin Goodwill with a 409-403 victory. Razmi, maintaining a flawless performance, later went on to defeat Rafath Habib with a score of 516-380.

Other key performers included Nalin Patel, who secured his second win by defeating Akshay Gogri 750-278. Additionally, Dhvaj Haria dominated Amit Sapru with a striking 1222-100 victory, making breaks of 260, 253, 190, and 102 among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025