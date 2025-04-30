Dominant Displays: Pankaj Advani and Shayan Razmi Shine at CCI Billiards Classic

Pankaj Advani and Shayan Razmi showcased their skill with impressive victories during the group stage of the CCI Billiards Classic held on Wednesday. Advani, known for his remarkable precision, outplayed Ashok Shandilya by a substantial margin, recording breaks of 189 and 109 to achieve a 777-387 win.

On the other hand, Shayan Razmi demonstrated resilience as he narrowly triumphed over Great Britain's Martin Goodwill with a 409-403 victory. Razmi, maintaining a flawless performance, later went on to defeat Rafath Habib with a score of 516-380.

Other key performers included Nalin Patel, who secured his second win by defeating Akshay Gogri 750-278. Additionally, Dhvaj Haria dominated Amit Sapru with a striking 1222-100 victory, making breaks of 260, 253, 190, and 102 among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)