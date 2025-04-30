Thrilling Finish as Punjab Kings Halt Chennai's Chase

The Indian Premier League clash witnessed a high-stakes showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Opening the innings, Chennai exhibited a mixed performance, with Sam Curran standing out as their highest scorer with an outstanding 88 runs.

Punjab's Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal proved formidable in the bowling department. Chahal clinched four crucial wickets, significantly impacting Chennai's batting line-up and leading to a final total of 190 runs in 19.2 overs.

The match witnessed dramatic twists, as Punjab efficiently capitalized on field opportunities, showcasing their strategic prowess to secure a narrow victory, ultimately hindering Chennai's pursuit of victory in this gripping encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)