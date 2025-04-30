Punjab Kings Triumph Over CSK with Stellar Show from Iyer, Prabhsimran, and Chahal
Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a four-wicket win. Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh, alongside Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick, were the highlights of the match. PBKS now sits second in the table, while CSK struggles at the bottom.
In an exhilarating cricket match at Chepauk Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerged victorious against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a four-wicket win, marking a significant rise to the second spot in the league table. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh shone with half-centuries, while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick thwarted CSK's ambitions.
Chasing a target of 191, the opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh delivered aggressive performances, finding boundaries early on. Despite Priyansh's dismissal for 23, Shreyas and Prabhsimran continued to dominate, exploiting CSK's bowling lineup to reach significant milestones including Prabhsimran's rapid half-century.
CSK, opting to bat first, faced an uneven start with their openers struggling. It was left to Sam Curran's fiery innings to inject momentum, but Chahal's hat-trick dismantled their lower order, restricting them to 190. With efficient performances from Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, PBKS clinched the win with Josh Inglis and Marco Jansen steering them home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
