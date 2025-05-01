Left Menu

Chelsea Clinches Sixth Straight Women's Super League Title

Chelsea secured its sixth consecutive Women's Super League title, marking a second trophy for the season. Following Arsenal's loss, Chelsea beat Manchester United to maintain an undefeated streak and a lead in the league. They've advanced to the FA Cup final and have a deep, formidable squad.

Chelsea captured its sixth consecutive Women's Super League title on Wednesday, securing its place atop English soccer with an undefeated league run. The victory over Manchester United, combined with Arsenal's defeat, pushed Chelsea into an unassailable nine-point lead.

The London club, having already claimed the League Cup this season, is set to face Manchester United again in the FA Cup final. Despite ambitions for a quadruple, Chelsea fell short after losing to Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinals.

Strategic squad investments, such as signing U.S. defender Naomi Girma, have paid off this season. Chelsea has not faltered in any domestic competition, winning 17 league games and drawing three. The team's resilience and depth continue to drive their success.

