In a dramatic turn of events, Macclesfield, a sixth-tier English football club, reported a suspected arson attempt at its Leasing.com Stadium, merely two months after achieving an unprecedented victory against FA Cup titleholder, Crystal Palace.

The fire, which occurred overnight, prompted an immediate response from emergency services. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, yet the club cautioned locals to keep windows closed and avoid approaching the site while the investigation unfolds.

Macclesfield, led by the younger brother of Wayne Rooney, made history by beating Premier League's Crystal Palace with a score of 2-1, creating one of the biggest upsets in the FA Cup's 155-year history, before being knocked out by Brentford in the next round.

