Chennai Super Kings Strategize to Overcome Pathirana's Form Dilemma

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons has come to the defense of Matheesha Pathirana, who is experiencing a disappointing IPL season due to changes in his bowling action.

The five-time champions have been knocked out of the IPL playoffs after losing to Punjab Kings, marking their eighth defeat in ten games.

Simons believes that the Sri Lankan pacer, known for his distinct slingy action, needs to adapt as batters have started reading him better, emphasizing the importance of tactical evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)