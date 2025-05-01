David Castaneda Munoz and Fazila Ikwaput: Stars of Indian Football Shine Bright

Prolific striker David Castaneda Munoz of Sreenidi Deccan FC has earned the title of Best Player for the I-League 2024-25 season. Despite his team finishing ninth, Munoz netted 17 goals in 22 matches, showcasing exceptional individual talent.

In the Indian Women's League, Fazila Ikwaput from Gokulam Kerala FC repeated her top-scoring feat, clinching the Best Striker accolade with an impressive tally of 24 goals. This performance boosted her team to a commendable second place in the league standings.

The awards for the season covered various categories. In the IWL, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu of East Bengal FC was honored as Best Goalkeeper, while Sethu FC's Purnima Kumari gained recognition as Best Defender. Gokulam Kerala FC excelled in match organization, securing both Best Match Organisation and Best Midfielder honors for Hemam Shilky Devi. The I-League saw Dimitris Dimitriou of Churchill Brothers FC Goa win the Best Coach award, with additional accolades going to standout players across the league.

