Barcelona's Treble Dream Alive After Intense Showdown

Barcelona's dream of a treble remains intact after a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final. Despite securing a point, their defensive vulnerabilities were evident. Looking ahead to LaLiga, Barcelona aim to solidify their lead but face challenges, including player injuries and fixture congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:57 IST
Barcelona managed to keep their treble hopes alive following a riveting 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final. The Spanish football giants showed their offensive prowess but continued to struggle defensively, sparking concern ahead of their LaLiga campaign.

Forward Raphinha expressed disappointment over the team's defensive lapse, which has been a recurring issue with only one clean sheet in their last five outings. A packed schedule has added to their challenges, raising the stakes in their upcoming matches.

With Real Valladolid next on their LaLiga schedule, Barcelona seeks a victory to widen the gap atop the standings. However, a calf injury to key player Jules Kounde adds to the pressure as they aim for another win against title contenders Real Madrid on May 11.

