Barcelona's Treble Dream Alive After Intense Showdown

Barcelona managed to keep their treble hopes alive following a riveting 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final. The Spanish football giants showed their offensive prowess but continued to struggle defensively, sparking concern ahead of their LaLiga campaign.

Forward Raphinha expressed disappointment over the team's defensive lapse, which has been a recurring issue with only one clean sheet in their last five outings. A packed schedule has added to their challenges, raising the stakes in their upcoming matches.

With Real Valladolid next on their LaLiga schedule, Barcelona seeks a victory to widen the gap atop the standings. However, a calf injury to key player Jules Kounde adds to the pressure as they aim for another win against title contenders Real Madrid on May 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)