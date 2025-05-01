Left Menu

Celebrating Triumph: Satwik-Chirag Finally Receive Khel Ratna Honour Amid Applause

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in Delhi. The duo, who reached the No. 1 rank in BWF standings and clinched the Asian Games gold, expressed gratitude for the nation's support as they prepare for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:12 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Mansukh Mandaviya and Chirag Shetty (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed a significant ceremony as badminton champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The accolade, reflecting their ascent to the No. 1 rank in the BWF standings and their Asian Games gold victory in Hangzhou, was initially announced in 2023 but delayed due to their sporting commitments.

Mandaviya lauded the pair, emphasizing the national pride they have evoked. He stated that the duo's achievements are not only personal triumphs but also elevate the stature of the nation globally. Chirag Shetty, overwhelmed by the recognition, acknowledged the consistent governmental support as pivotal in their journey to success.

Satwiksairaj echoed the sentiment, lamenting their previous inability to attend the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Khel Ratna, awarded now, serves as a vital confidence booster. As they prepare for future tournaments, such as the Singapore and Indonesia Opens, they credit government initiatives for bolstering emerging talents amidst financial struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

