Celebrating Triumph: Satwik-Chirag Finally Receive Khel Ratna Honour Amid Applause

Delhi witnessed a significant ceremony as badminton champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The accolade, reflecting their ascent to the No. 1 rank in the BWF standings and their Asian Games gold victory in Hangzhou, was initially announced in 2023 but delayed due to their sporting commitments.

Mandaviya lauded the pair, emphasizing the national pride they have evoked. He stated that the duo's achievements are not only personal triumphs but also elevate the stature of the nation globally. Chirag Shetty, overwhelmed by the recognition, acknowledged the consistent governmental support as pivotal in their journey to success.

Satwiksairaj echoed the sentiment, lamenting their previous inability to attend the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Khel Ratna, awarded now, serves as a vital confidence booster. As they prepare for future tournaments, such as the Singapore and Indonesia Opens, they credit government initiatives for bolstering emerging talents amidst financial struggles.

