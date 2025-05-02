LIV Golf's Quest for World Ranking Points: A Steep Climb Ahead

LIV Golf's pursuit of world ranking points remains on hold as the Saudi-funded league has yet to formally apply to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), according to Chairman Trevor Immelman. The league's ambitions hinge on submitting an official application, a step that has not yet been taken.

OWGR's Trevor Immelman, who recently took over as chair, revealed he has engaged in preliminary discussions with Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV Golf. These informal interactions occurred over the phone and during casual meetings at the Masters, but no formal steps have been initiated.

LIV Golf had its initial application denied in 2023 due to fairness concerns and competition integrity, and it withdrew its application in May 2024. As the league's roster grows, its path to world ranking points requires a renewed application effort.

