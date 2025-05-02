Left Menu

Joelinton's Season in Jeopardy: Newcastle Midfielder Faces Setback

Newcastle United's midfielder Joelinton may miss the last four games due to a knee injury, complicating Newcastle's efforts to secure a Champions League spot. Meanwhile, defender Sven Botman is back, and Alexander Isak, a transfer target, remains off the market as Newcastle looks to build a stronger squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:50 IST
Newcastle United's midfielder Joelinton is poised to miss the final four games of the season as he grapples with a recurring knee issue, said manager Eddie Howe on Friday. The Brazilian, 28, sat out the team's recent 3-0 victory against Ipswich Town.

"It's likely challenging for Joelinton's return this season, but you can never rule him out," commented Howe regarding the player's possible comeback. Joelinton recently consulted a specialist following knee discomfort, although he is currently resting in Brazil.

Despite this setback, Newcastle remains in the hunt for a Champions League spot, currently third in the Premier League rankings. Defender Sven Botman's return boosts the squad, while forward Alexander Isak, though attracting interest, is confirmed to stay with the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

