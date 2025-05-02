Left Menu

Mumbai Indians: Unstoppable Force in IPL 18

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh predicts Mumbai Indians will finish in the top two of IPL 18. With a sixth consecutive win, MI showcased their strength against Rajasthan Royals, led by strong performances from Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, alongside outstanding bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians team (Photo: @HardikPandya7/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Harbhajan Singh, a former cricketer, has labeled Mumbai Indians (MI) as the "team to beat" in the ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI, the five-time champions, are known for their late surge in the tournament. They exemplified this by securing a dominant victory over Rajasthan Royals, marking their sixth consecutive win and moving to the top of the standings.

The match, played in the sweltering heat of Jaipur, saw MI's established players shine bright. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton delivered explosive batting performances, setting a formidable foundation for the team. Meanwhile, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult played a crucial role, showcasing MI's winning pedigree.

Harbhajan, through his YouTube channel, expressed utmost confidence in MI's capabilities, praising their top-notch performances. He believes that almost every player on the team possesses match-winning abilities, forecasting their finish in the top two. MI's comprehensive victory, highlighted by a powerful 116-run opening stand and a daunting total, underscored their dominance, effectively eliminating Rajasthan from playoff contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

