Kapil Dev Urges Patience for 14-Year-Old IPL Sensation

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has called for patience regarding the burgeoning career of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old prodigy who has captured the spotlight in this year's Indian Premier League. Suryavanshi's explosive performance in Rajasthan Royals' win against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium has drawn significant attention.

Despite his record-setting feats, Suryavanshi faced a setback with a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians. However, Kapil Dev, captain of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, insists that nurturing the young talent requires time. He praised the young southpaw's abilities but emphasized the necessity of gradual growth for his success.

Suryavanshi's brilliant innings culminated in an IPL record for the fastest century by an Indian, achieved in just 35 balls. His remarkable display included 11 sixes, equaling an IPL record shared by prominent players. Though Rajasthan struggled after his dismissal, Kapil Dev remains optimistic about the teenager's future.

