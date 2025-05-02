Left Menu

Kapil Dev Urges Patience for 14-Year-Old IPL Sensation

Cricket icon Kapil Dev stresses the importance of patience for emerging sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old wunderkind who took the IPL by storm with a record-breaking century for Rajasthan Royals, advocating for time and steady development to nurture his promising talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:08 IST
Kapil Dev Urges Patience for 14-Year-Old IPL Sensation
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: @ipl/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has called for patience regarding the burgeoning career of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old prodigy who has captured the spotlight in this year's Indian Premier League. Suryavanshi's explosive performance in Rajasthan Royals' win against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium has drawn significant attention.

Despite his record-setting feats, Suryavanshi faced a setback with a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians. However, Kapil Dev, captain of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, insists that nurturing the young talent requires time. He praised the young southpaw's abilities but emphasized the necessity of gradual growth for his success.

Suryavanshi's brilliant innings culminated in an IPL record for the fastest century by an Indian, achieved in just 35 balls. His remarkable display included 11 sixes, equaling an IPL record shared by prominent players. Though Rajasthan struggled after his dismissal, Kapil Dev remains optimistic about the teenager's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025