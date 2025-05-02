Anticipation Grows: 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Delayed Until 2026

Take-Two Interactive announced on Friday that the release of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' has been postponed to May 26, 2026, extending the long-awaited debut of what's considered the most eagerly anticipated video game in history. The announcement led to an 8% drop in the company's shares during early trading.

Originally slated for a fall 2025 release, the game's delay underscores growing pressures in the video game industry to deliver high-quality experiences amid escalating production costs. The franchise, a key revenue source for Take-Two, has sparked significant interest on Wall Street.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for over a decade, since 'Grand Theft Auto V' became a best-seller with over 200 million copies sold. Although the delay pushed 'GTA VI' out of the fiscal 2026 release window, Take-Two remains optimistic about financial growth in the coming years, aiming for record-breaking net bookings.

(With inputs from agencies.)