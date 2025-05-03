Pipeline Masters: Epic Surfing Finale Returns to Hawaii

In a significant move for the world of professional surfing, the Pipeline Masters is set to reclaim its position as the climactic finale of the championship tour in 2026. The World Surf League (WSL) announced on Saturday that the renowned waves of Hawaii's Pipeline will once again determine the world surfing champions in a high-stakes conclusion to the season.

The return to Hawaii comes alongside a shift to a Formula One-style rankings system, marking a departure from recent years, where the softer waves of Southern California hosted the finals. Restoring Pipeline as the final event aims to reflect its legendary status and appease fans longing for the sport's most dramatic moments to unfold in surfing's spiritual home.

This revamped tour will see all 36 men and 24 women competing in nine regular-season events, culminating in the grand finale at Pipeline. The WSL, under the new leadership of CEO Ryan Crosby, aims to enhance surfing's appeal while maintaining its core values, with hopes of engaging a broader audience through a dedicated focus on the sport's essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)