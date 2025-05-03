China's Mastery Continues: A Step Closer to 14th Sudirman Cup Title

China's dominance in badminton continued unabated as they stormed into the Sudirman Cup final, overpowering Japan with a decisive 3-0 win. The triumph, achieved on Saturday, captivated the home audience as the defending champions inch closer to their 14th title.

Setting the stage for victory, China's mixed doubles pair, Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, outclassed Japan's Hiroki Midorikawa and Arisa Igarashi with scores of 21-11 and 21-17. Following up, top-seed Shi Yuqi overwhelmed Kodai Naraoka with a 21-8, 21-16 victory in the men's singles, expanding China's lead.

Despite Japan's spirited fight in the women's singles, with Akane Yamaguchi forcing a third game against Chen Yufei, the Tokyo Games champion maintained her composure to secure a 17-21, 21-9, 21-16 win. China will now face either South Korea or Indonesia in the finals as they aim for a record-extending crown.

