Rob Couhig's Takeover: A New Chapter for Reading FC

Former Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig has struck a deal to acquire Reading Football Club, the English League One team announced on Saturday. The decision follows a mandate for current owner Dai Yongge to sell, as he was disqualified under the English Football League's (EFL) ownership criteria.

Reading Football Club revealed the club's intended sale to Redwood Holdings Limited in a press statement, emphasizing that both parties have reached an agreement. This development has led the EFL to extend the deadline for Dai Yongge's divestiture until the next board meeting scheduled for May 8.

Redwood Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Dogwood Football LLC, owned by New Orleans entrepreneurs Rob Couhig and Todd Trosclair. Yongge, who acquired Reading in 2017, has faced criticism from fans following financial mismanagement issues that resulted in point deductions and the women's team withdrawing from their league. Currently, Reading sits seventh in League One, narrowly trailing Leyton Orient for a playoff spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)