Rajasthan Royals' Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The Young IPL Sensation

At just 14 years old, Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already etched his name into IPL history as the youngest player to score a century. However, after a dazzling 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, reality set in when he was dismissed for a duck against Mumbai Indians.

Shane Bond, the Royals' pace-bowling coach, believes in giving Suryavanshi creative freedom. 'He's got the license to express himself,' Bond said, emphasizing patience and protecting the prodigy from external pressures. Bond draws on his own experiences as a parent to guide Suryavanshi.

In the broader team context, Bond commended Jofra Archer's revitalized form despite Rajasthan's playoff elimination. He also highlighted Archer's potential utility for England's upcoming Test series. Despite the Royals' current standing, Bond calls on his players to exhibit pride and intensity on the field.

