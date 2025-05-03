FC Goa Triumphs Again: Historic Win in Super Cup

FC Goa made history on Saturday by becoming the first team to win the Super Cup title twice. They defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in a decisive final, ensuring a position in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Two.

Borja Herrera was the standout performer, scoring twice, with his goals in the 23rd and 51st minutes setting the stage for a comprehensive victory. Dejan Drazic added a third goal in the 72nd minute, rounding off a strong performance under the guidance of India's head coach, Manolo Marquez.

Having won their first Super Cup title in 2019, FC Goa is set to return to the continental football scene after a four-year absence, with their previous participation in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

