Left Menu

FC Goa Triumphs Again: Historic Win in Super Cup

FC Goa claimed their second Super Cup title with a 3-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, securing a spot in the AFC Champions League Two preliminary round. Borja Herrera led the charge with two goals, and Dejan Drazic added another, marking FC Goa's return to continental football after four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:11 IST
FC Goa Triumphs Again: Historic Win in Super Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FC Goa made history on Saturday by becoming the first team to win the Super Cup title twice. They defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in a decisive final, ensuring a position in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Two.

Borja Herrera was the standout performer, scoring twice, with his goals in the 23rd and 51st minutes setting the stage for a comprehensive victory. Dejan Drazic added a third goal in the 72nd minute, rounding off a strong performance under the guidance of India's head coach, Manolo Marquez.

Having won their first Super Cup title in 2019, FC Goa is set to return to the continental football scene after a four-year absence, with their previous participation in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025