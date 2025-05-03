Left Menu

FC Goa Makes History with Second Super Cup Triumph

FC Goa clinched their second Super Cup title with a 3-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, highlighting their attacking prowess. Borja Herrera scored twice, with Dejan Drazic adding another. This win ensures their spot in the AFC Champions League preliminary round. A memorable conclusion to coach Manolo Marquez's tenure at the club.

Updated: 03-05-2025 22:44 IST
In an impressive display of footballing prowess, FC Goa defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0 to secure their second Super Cup title on Saturday.

Borja Herrera scored a brace, with Dejan Drazic adding another, sealing a dominant performance under head coach Manolo Marquez.

This monumental victory at the Super Cup also guarantees FC Goa a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Two, marking their return to continental football after a four-year hiatus.

The match, anticipated as a clash of FC Goa's attacking strength against Jamshedpur's solid defense, saw Goa decisively assert themselves under challenging weather conditions.

Jamshedpur's Javier Hernandez forced an early save, but FC Goa quickly took control, with Aakash Sangwan and Drazic exploiting the wings effectively.

The opening goal by Borja resulted from a rebound off Sangwan's powerful drive.

Despite a promising opportunity for Jamshedpur through Lazar Cirkovic hitting the crossbar, FC Goa extended their lead with Borja's brilliant long-range strike, followed by Drazic's closing goal.

Rains added a dramatic flourish as FC Goa celebrated their historic win, evidencing the tactical brilliance of coach Marquez in his last chapter with the club.

