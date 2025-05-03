Nail-Biting Duel: RCB Edges Past CSK in IPL Thriller

In a thrilling showdown at the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed a narrow victory over the Chennai Super Kings, emerging victorious by two runs.

Ayush Mhatre's spectacular 94 and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 77 weren't enough for CSK to chase down a daunting 214-run target, as they closed at 211 for 5.

Meanwhile, RCB's innings were powered by notable contributions from Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, and Romario Shepherd, who secured his season's fastest fifty off just 14 balls.

