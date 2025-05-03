Nail-Biting Duel: RCB Edges Past CSK in IPL Thriller
In a gripping IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru narrowly defeated Chennai Super Kings by two runs. Despite Ayush Mhatre's impressive 94 and Ravindra Jadeja's 77 not out, CSK fell short chasing 214, finishing at 211 for 5. Notable performances included RCB's Virat Kohli and Romario Shepherd's explosive innings.
In a thrilling showdown at the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed a narrow victory over the Chennai Super Kings, emerging victorious by two runs.
Ayush Mhatre's spectacular 94 and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 77 weren't enough for CSK to chase down a daunting 214-run target, as they closed at 211 for 5.
Meanwhile, RCB's innings were powered by notable contributions from Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, and Romario Shepherd, who secured his season's fastest fifty off just 14 balls.
