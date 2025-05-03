Napoli's Steely Triumph Amidst Tensions in Serie A Showdown

In a tense Serie A clash, Napoli held its composure to claim a hard-fought 1-0 win against Lecce, seizing control of the championship race. Despite fan unrest and match delays, driven by grievances surrounding the league's scheduling, Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori emerged as the hero with a crucial 24th-minute goal.

Lecce's crowd was volatile, notably after flares and fireworks interrupted play shortly after kickoff. Nevertheless, the interruption did little to deter Napoli's resolve. With this victory, Napoli extended its lead to six points over second-placed Inter Milan, who faced Hellas Verona later.

As the Serie A season draws to a close, Lecce remains perilously close to the relegation zone, just one point above, highlighting the high stakes and fervor of Italy's top football league.

