In a landmark victory, Al-Ahli secured their first Asian Champions League Elite title by defeating Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 at the electrifying King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Brazil's Galeno and Ivorian Franck Kessie were the heroes, with both players netting crucial goals.

This triumph elevates Al-Ahli to the status of the third Saudi club to win this prestigious competition, joining city rivals Al-Ittihad and Riyadh's Al-Hilal. With stars like Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino on the roster, Al-Ahli were the favorites, a reputation they lived up to in front of their passionate fan base.

Early saves from Kawasaki's Louis Yamaguchi staved off Al-Ahli's pressure, but robust defensive efforts were overshadowed by Galeno's spectacular first-half strike and Kessie's header, sealing a historic win and marking Al-Ahli's momentous achievement in Asian football history.

