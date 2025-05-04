Left Menu

Al-Ahli Clinch Historic Asian Champions League Elite Title

Al-Ahli defeated Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 to win the Asian Champions League Elite title for the first time at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Galeno and Franck Kessie scored the goals. The victory adds Al-Ahli to the list of Saudi clubs winning the competition, alongside Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark victory, Al-Ahli secured their first Asian Champions League Elite title by defeating Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 at the electrifying King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Brazil's Galeno and Ivorian Franck Kessie were the heroes, with both players netting crucial goals.

This triumph elevates Al-Ahli to the status of the third Saudi club to win this prestigious competition, joining city rivals Al-Ittihad and Riyadh's Al-Hilal. With stars like Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino on the roster, Al-Ahli were the favorites, a reputation they lived up to in front of their passionate fan base.

Early saves from Kawasaki's Louis Yamaguchi staved off Al-Ahli's pressure, but robust defensive efforts were overshadowed by Galeno's spectacular first-half strike and Kessie's header, sealing a historic win and marking Al-Ahli's momentous achievement in Asian football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

