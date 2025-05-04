Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull to Miami Pole Position
Max Verstappen secured pole position for Red Bull at the Miami Grand Prix, with Lando Norris alongside him. Kimi Antonelli, a Mercedes rookie, qualified third, while Oscar Piastri of McLaren completed the second row. No one has won from pole at this venue since 2022.
In a thrilling qualification session for the Miami Grand Prix, Formula One's top performer Max Verstappen clinched the pole position, setting the stage for another exciting race weekend for Red Bull. Verstappen's achievement places him at the forefront, lining up alongside McLaren's rising star, Lando Norris.
Further intensifying the competitive landscape, Mercedes' rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli seized the third-fastest time, showcasing his burgeoning talent on the track. Meanwhile, McLaren's championship leader, Oscar Piastri, solidified his standing by completing the second row of the grid, hinting at a tight contest in the upcoming race.
Interestingly, the Hard Rock Stadium, the venue for the Grand Prix since its inception in 2022, has yet to see a winner emerge from the pole position, adding an intriguing element to Sunday's race. The pressure now mounts on Verstappen and Red Bull to break this trend and claim victory from the front.
(With inputs from agencies.)
