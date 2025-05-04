Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Dhoni Shoulders CSK's Loss Against RCB

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni admitted fault in a tense 2-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite a stellar 94 from young Ayush Mhatre, CSK fell short in the nail-biting match. Yash Dayal's precision yorkers were crucial, leaving Dhoni to reflect on missed opportunities and strategic improvements.

CSK captain MS Dhoni (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tantalizing encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni accepted responsibility for his team's narrow 2-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja faced the challenge of scoring 15 runs in the final over, only to be halted by Yash Dayal's precision yorkers.

Shivam Dube had momentarily turned the tide by hitting a no-ball for six, but the Royal Challengers clinched victory as Dayal, renowned for his death-over expertise, delivered a crucial low full toss. In a post-match reflection, Dhoni expressed regret over not converting a few crucial shots, which could have alleviated the pressure.

The narrative took a decisive turn with Romario Shepherd's explosive 53 off 14 balls in the first innings, elevating RCB to a formidable 213/5. Dhoni acknowledged the brilliance of Shepherd's innings and emphasized the importance of practicing yorkers to stifle such aggressive batting. He also hinted at the need for innovative shot techniques in modern cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

