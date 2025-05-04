Cordell Tinch: The Rise of an Unorthodox High Hurdler

American high hurdler Cordell Tinch is witnessing a meteoric rise in athletics after an extraordinary 12.87-second performance at the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League. This achievement positions him as the joint fourth-fastest in the 110m hurdles, alongside former Olympic champion Dayron Robles.

Tinch's journey to the track elite has been anything but conventional. After leaving behind a football scholarship and a sales job, he returned to athletics and quickly showcased his talent in hurdles, high jump, and long jump. Despite past challenges, Tinch is focused on gradual progress, eyeing a spot on the U.S. team for world championships.

Although he narrowly missed making the U.S. Olympic team, Tinch's recent performances underscore his potential. His victory over Grant Holloway in Xiamen highlighted his capabilities, and he is determined to excel further, aiming to secure his place in upcoming international competitions.

