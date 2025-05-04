Left Menu

Cordell Tinch: The Rise of an Unorthodox High Hurdler

Cordell Tinch, an American high hurdler, achieved a remarkable 12.87-second run at the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League, marking him as the joint fourth fastest in the 110m hurdles. Formerly a cell phone salesman, Tinch aims for continued improvement and a spot on the U.S. team for world championships.

Shaoxing | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:33 IST
American high hurdler Cordell Tinch is witnessing a meteoric rise in athletics after an extraordinary 12.87-second performance at the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League. This achievement positions him as the joint fourth-fastest in the 110m hurdles, alongside former Olympic champion Dayron Robles.

Tinch's journey to the track elite has been anything but conventional. After leaving behind a football scholarship and a sales job, he returned to athletics and quickly showcased his talent in hurdles, high jump, and long jump. Despite past challenges, Tinch is focused on gradual progress, eyeing a spot on the U.S. team for world championships.

Although he narrowly missed making the U.S. Olympic team, Tinch's recent performances underscore his potential. His victory over Grant Holloway in Xiamen highlighted his capabilities, and he is determined to excel further, aiming to secure his place in upcoming international competitions.

