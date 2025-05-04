Caribbean Cricket Stars Spice Up Bengali Cuisine on Knight Bite

In an engaging cultural exchange, West Indian cricket stars Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell infused their Caribbean flair into Bengali cuisine during the latest episode of Kolkata Knight Riders' cooking show, 'Knight Bite,' as confirmed in a KKR press release.

The episode, titled 'West Indies meets Chicken Kosha,' featured friendly banter over the naming of the dish, with Bravo humorously advocating for the term 'curry chicken,' emphasizing how seriously Trinidadian culture regards its culinary terminology.

The West Indian players not only showcased their culinary skills but also offered glimpses into their personalities, academia, and aspirations, with Bravo even revealing a promise from Shah Rukh Khan for a Bollywood role, based on his cricketing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)