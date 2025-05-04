Left Menu

Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Bhagalpur Takes Center Stage

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 kicked off in Bhagalpur, Bihar, featuring an Under-19 Archery Competition. The event is being hosted across five districts, with local authorities ensuring comprehensive preparations. Young archer Aishwarya Kumari aims for the Olympics, exemplifying the spirit of the games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:01 IST
Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Bhagalpur Takes Center Stage
Hriday Kant (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant inauguration, the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 commenced at Bhagalpur's Sandis Ground, with the Under-19 Archery Competition setting the stage for this major sports event. The games are co-hosted by five Bihar districts, with Bhagalpur prominently positioned as a central hub of activity.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hriday Kant welcomed athletes nationwide, affirming the city's readiness and extending a warm reception. 'We have made all necessary preparations for the athletes' arrival, stay, participation, and security,' said Kant, expressing hope for a successful event that would elevate Bhagalpur's standing in the sports world.

District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary encouraged Bhagalpur residents to take pride in hosting the games, urging them to witness the excitement firsthand. Meanwhile, young archer Aishwarya Kumari, a standout participant, shared her aspirations of competing in the 2028 Olympics, highlighting the transformative potential of the Khelo India platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025