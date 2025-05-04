Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Bhagalpur Takes Center Stage

In a vibrant inauguration, the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 commenced at Bhagalpur's Sandis Ground, with the Under-19 Archery Competition setting the stage for this major sports event. The games are co-hosted by five Bihar districts, with Bhagalpur prominently positioned as a central hub of activity.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hriday Kant welcomed athletes nationwide, affirming the city's readiness and extending a warm reception. 'We have made all necessary preparations for the athletes' arrival, stay, participation, and security,' said Kant, expressing hope for a successful event that would elevate Bhagalpur's standing in the sports world.

District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary encouraged Bhagalpur residents to take pride in hosting the games, urging them to witness the excitement firsthand. Meanwhile, young archer Aishwarya Kumari, a standout participant, shared her aspirations of competing in the 2028 Olympics, highlighting the transformative potential of the Khelo India platform.

