Kiran Jadhav Clinches KSSM Championship Title in Thrilling Finale

India's national champion, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, claimed victory in the men's 10m air rifle at the 23rd KSSM Shooting Championship. Representing the Navy, Jadhav outshone Army rivals, solidifying his form ahead of the Munich World Cup. Additionally, Parth Mane and Abhinav Shaw secured victories in junior and youth categories, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:59 IST
Vivek Sharma, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Vishal Singh after completion of 23rd KSSM Shooting Championship men's 10m air rifle final (Image: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Kiran Ankush Jadhav, the reigning 3P national champion and accomplished India international, showcased his exceptional form by capturing the men's 10m air rifle title at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship. The event, held at the Dr. Karni Singh range, witnessed Jadhav outperforming his competitors with a score of 251.5 over 24 shots, as confirmed by the National Rifle Association of India's official statement.

The Navy ace, set to compete in the forthcoming Munich World Cup, prevailed over two skilled Army marksmen — Vivek Sharma and Vishal Singh. Vivek secured the silver, trailing Jadhav by a mere 1.4 points, while Vishal clinched bronze after a nail-biting shoot-off against Vivek, both having tied at 230.1 after 22 shots.

The championship also saw remarkable performances in other categories. Maharashtra's Parth Rakesh Mane etched a narrow victory in the junior men's title, edging out Andhra's Uma Mahesh Maddineni by 0.1 in a thrilling finale. Meanwhile, Bengal's Abhinav Shaw claimed the men's air rifle youth crown with a score of 252.2, surpassing Parth by 0.5, thwarting his chance for dual triumphs, as stated by the NRAI. Tamil Nadu's Guruu Sabari bagged bronze with 230.3 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

