Riyad Mahrez Leads Al-Ahli to Historic Victory in the Asian Champions League
Riyad Mahrez, Al-Ahli's winger, played a crucial role in leading his team to victory in the Asian Champions League Elite. With an impressive record of nine goals and eight assists during the tournament, Mahrez added this significant title to his achievements, celebrating alongside teammate Roberto Firmino.
In a groundbreaking triumph, Riyad Mahrez has led Al-Ahli to victory in the Asian Champions League Elite, marking a milestone for the Saudi Pro League side. The Algerian star, despite a reserved performance in the final against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale, proved influential throughout the tournament.
Mahrez's impressive tally of nine goals and eight assists in 13 matches played a pivotal role in his team's success. Joining forces with Roberto Firmino, Mahrez now celebrates a rare continental double, having previously won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City.
The win ignited celebrations across Jeddah, with Al-Ahli finally stepping out of the shadows of rivals like Al-Ittihad. The team's unbeaten run, including a dramatic semi-final victory over Al-Hilal, underscored their dominance and Mahrez's critical contribution to this landmark achievement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
