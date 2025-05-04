Riyad Mahrez Leads Al-Ahli to Historic Victory in the Asian Champions League

In a groundbreaking triumph, Riyad Mahrez has led Al-Ahli to victory in the Asian Champions League Elite, marking a milestone for the Saudi Pro League side. The Algerian star, despite a reserved performance in the final against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale, proved influential throughout the tournament.

Mahrez's impressive tally of nine goals and eight assists in 13 matches played a pivotal role in his team's success. Joining forces with Roberto Firmino, Mahrez now celebrates a rare continental double, having previously won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City.

The win ignited celebrations across Jeddah, with Al-Ahli finally stepping out of the shadows of rivals like Al-Ittihad. The team's unbeaten run, including a dramatic semi-final victory over Al-Hilal, underscored their dominance and Mahrez's critical contribution to this landmark achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)