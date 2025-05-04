Left Menu

Resilient Red Devils Secure Champions League Spot in Thrilling Derby

Manchester United secured a thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City, earning their place in next season's Women's Champions League. Despite being reduced to 10 players after Aoife Mannion's red card, United's resilience ensured they held third place in the Women's Super League, edging out City in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:10 IST
Resilient Red Devils Secure Champions League Spot in Thrilling Derby
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United clinched a crucial 2-2 draw against rivals Manchester City in the Women's Super League, ensuring their qualification for next season's Champions League. The high-stakes derby saw United overcome the dismissal of Aoife Mannion, who was sent off in the second half after receiving a second yellow card.

The Red Devils displayed exceptional resilience, leveling through Melvine Mallard in the 68th minute after trailing 2-0 to City. City's hopes of consolidating their position faltered as United's defiant defense kept them at bay, crucially maintaining their third place on the league table.

With Champions Chelsea having already secured the league title, United will now focus on defending their FA Cup crown against Chelsea on May 18. Meanwhile, Everton celebrated a 2-0 win against Liverpool, boosting their league standing to eighth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025