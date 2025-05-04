Resilient Red Devils Secure Champions League Spot in Thrilling Derby
Manchester United secured a thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City, earning their place in next season's Women's Champions League. Despite being reduced to 10 players after Aoife Mannion's red card, United's resilience ensured they held third place in the Women's Super League, edging out City in the process.
Manchester United clinched a crucial 2-2 draw against rivals Manchester City in the Women's Super League, ensuring their qualification for next season's Champions League. The high-stakes derby saw United overcome the dismissal of Aoife Mannion, who was sent off in the second half after receiving a second yellow card.
The Red Devils displayed exceptional resilience, leveling through Melvine Mallard in the 68th minute after trailing 2-0 to City. City's hopes of consolidating their position faltered as United's defiant defense kept them at bay, crucially maintaining their third place on the league table.
With Champions Chelsea having already secured the league title, United will now focus on defending their FA Cup crown against Chelsea on May 18. Meanwhile, Everton celebrated a 2-0 win against Liverpool, boosting their league standing to eighth place.
