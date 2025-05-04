Left Menu

Thriller at Eden Gardens: KKR Edges RR by One Run

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a thrilling one-run victory against Rajasthan Royals, keeping their IPL title defense alive. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised the team's resilience in a match marked by key performances and strategic batting partnerships. The victory propels KKR to sixth place in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:19 IST
Thriller at Eden Gardens: KKR Edges RR by One Run
Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo- IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane applauded his team's nerve-wracking victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a single run, emphasizing the immense satisfaction from close wins. The high-stakes match at Eden Gardens culminated in a decisive run-out that maintained KKR's title hopes on Sunday.

During the post-match presentation, Rahane expressed elation over the narrow victory, highlighting standout performances from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and the crucial finish by Andre Russell. He emphasized the importance of a strong start and fielding prowess, noting how saving runs and making key plays can determine the outcome.

KKR set a competitive total of 206/4, propelled by significant partnerships, including Rahane and Gurbaz's steady half-century stand, followed by Raghuvanshi and Russell accelerating the innings. Despite a formidable partnership from RR's Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, KKR's bowlers, especially Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Moeen Ali, secured a nail-biting finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025