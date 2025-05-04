Thriller at Eden Gardens: KKR Edges RR by One Run

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane applauded his team's nerve-wracking victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a single run, emphasizing the immense satisfaction from close wins. The high-stakes match at Eden Gardens culminated in a decisive run-out that maintained KKR's title hopes on Sunday.

During the post-match presentation, Rahane expressed elation over the narrow victory, highlighting standout performances from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and the crucial finish by Andre Russell. He emphasized the importance of a strong start and fielding prowess, noting how saving runs and making key plays can determine the outcome.

KKR set a competitive total of 206/4, propelled by significant partnerships, including Rahane and Gurbaz's steady half-century stand, followed by Raghuvanshi and Russell accelerating the innings. Despite a formidable partnership from RR's Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, KKR's bowlers, especially Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Moeen Ali, secured a nail-biting finish.

