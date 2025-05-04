Riyan Parag Makes IPL History with Consecutive Sixes

In a historic performance, Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag etched his name into the IPL annals by becoming the first player to smash six consecutive sixes, surpassing the likes of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard. This remarkable feat unfolded against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens.

Chasing a daunting target of 207, Parag entered the fray with his side in dire straits at 8/2. Despite wickets tumbling around him, he formed a crucial 92-run partnership with Shimron Hetmyer. Parag's scintillating innings of 95 from 45 deliveries, featuring six fours and eight sixes, showcased an astounding strike rate of 211.11.

Parag's blitz began against Moeen Ali in the 13th over, launching five successive sixes, and continued with a sixth off Varun Chakravarthy in the next over. Despite his heroic effort, RR ended at 205/8, falling agonizingly short by one run. Top performers for KKR included Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Moeen Ali, each snaring two wickets.

