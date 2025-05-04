Left Menu

Marathe Triumphs at Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025: A Tenacious Showdown

Goa’s Vaibhav Marathe clinched victory at the Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025 in the INAC 1 Unrestricted Class. The event, part of the JK Tyres FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship, featured fierce competition, with Syed Salman shining in multiple classes. It's a key qualifier for the national championship.

Vaibhav Marathe after finishing on top of Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025 (Image: FMSCI). Image Credit: ANI
Goan racer Vaibhav Marathe emerged victorious in the Chikmagalur Gravel Fest 2025, the opening round of the JK Tyres FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC) 2025. Held in Kurvangi Grama, Marathe, representing JK Tyres, triumphed in the INAC 1 Unrestricted Class, clocking a time of 02:57.876 seconds, besting teammate Syed Salman.

Salman secured victory in the INAC 1 2000 CC class with a time of 02:59.169 seconds. Meanwhile, Marathe ranked fourth, as competition intensified. Salman continued his winning streak by claiming top positions in the INAC 2 1450 CC and INAC 2 1100 CC classes. The technically challenging event highlighted the prowess of India's autocross elite.

Sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and organized by the Motor Sports Club of Chikmagalur in association with JK Tyre Motorsport, the Gravel Fest is among seven qualifying events in the national championship series. As drivers vie for spots in the grand finals, only the top five in each category advance, intensifying the competition in future rounds.

