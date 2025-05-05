Parv Choudhary Shines with Bronze in World Weightlifting Championships

Indian weightlifter Parv Choudhary added to the country's success by clinching a bronze medal at the IWF Youth and Junior World Weightlifting Championships.

In the youth boys' 96kg weight class, Choudhary showcased his strength by lifting a total of 315kg. His performance included a 140kg snatch, while his 175kg clean and jerk secured a silver medal within that category on Sunday.

Parv's achievement marks India's third medal in the championship, with Jyoshna Sabar (40kg) and Harsabardhan Sahu (49kg) having won bronze medals earlier in their categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)