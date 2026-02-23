Left Menu

Intrigue in Jammu: Toy Drone Found on School Lawn, Car Snatched in Dramatic Events

A toy drone was discovered at a Jammu school, sparking investigation. Meanwhile, the police are searching for four individuals who reportedly snatched a car in Samba district and fled towards Jammu. A high alert has been declared to apprehend the suspects and recover the car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A toy drone was unexpectedly discovered on the lawns of a private school in Jammu's Domana area on Monday, according to officials. The incident was reported by a vigilant security guard who contacted the local police station.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene, seizing the drone and conducting an initial investigation. It appears to be a toy, but a forensic lab will carry out further analysis. In a separate case, four individuals allegedly snatched a car near Rakh Barotian in Samba district.

The car, registered in Punjab, was en route to Jammu when the suspects reportedly took control, driving towards Ring Road Jammu. A high alert has been issued as the hunt for the suspects continues. The police are determined to recover the vehicle and bring the perpetrators to justice.

