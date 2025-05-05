Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh: Punjab Kings' Swing Sensation Shines

Arshdeep Singh showcased his skill in leading Punjab Kings to victory against Lucknow Super Giants with three crucial top-order wickets. Emphasizing the importance of staying present, Arshdeep's performance placed him third among the leading wicket-takers of the IPL season. His success earned praise from coach Ricky Ponting.

On a warm Sunday evening, Arshdeep Singh once again proved his mettle by delivering a match-winning performance for Punjab Kings, securing a win over Lucknow Super Giants. His three top-order wickets were crucial in halting LSG's chase of 237 runs.

Singh's focus on living in the moment has been instrumental in his growth. With 16 wickets from 11 games, he stands third in the IPL's leading wicket-takers list, trailing only Prasidh Krishna and Josh Hazlewood.

Praising Singh's contributions, franchise coach Ricky Ponting highlighted the bowler's increasing confidence and ability to secure early breakthroughs. Singh's impressive opening over set the tone for the team, demonstrating his value to the side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

