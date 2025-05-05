Left Menu

Jack Doohan's Alpine Struggles: Will Franco Colapinto Take the Wheel?

Jack Doohan, son of legendary motorcyclist Mick Doohan, faces uncertainty in his Formula One career with Alpine. Despite his potential, Doohan has yet to secure a point in six races. Speculation mounts as Alpine considers Franco Colapinto for a possible replacement before the next race in Imola.

Jack Doohan, the 22-year-old son of motorcycle legend Mick Doohan, is finding himself in murky waters regarding his Formula One future at Alpine. The rookie is yet to mark his inaugural season with points, and discussions about his tenure have intensified.

The recent Miami Grand Prix raised further concerns as Doohan retired early due to a collision. Alpine's move to sign Franco Colapinto as a reserve has fueled rumors about Doohan's replacement. Colapinto, known for his commendable run with Williams, has caught the attention of Alpine's management.

Within Alpine's camp, team sentiments remain divided, with Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore showing a keen interest in Colapinto. As the European season approaches, Doohan remains focused, aiming to prove his mettle in the upcoming races, despite the swirling speculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

