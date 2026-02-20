Revving Up the Future: Formula One's Next Engine Era

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali is optimistic about the sport's future amid changes to its engine configurations. He assures fans that the excitement will remain undiminished, despite outspoken concerns from four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has expressed dissatisfaction with the new cars, likening them to 'Formula E on steroids' and hinting at quitting if racing becomes unappealing. However, Domenicali remains confident in Verstappen's dedication to Formula One, citing their strong relationship and recent constructive discussions during Bahrain testing.

The upcoming era will feature a 50-50 balance between electric and combustion engines. Strategic energy deployment is crucial, with new overtake modes replacing the drag reduction system. Additionally, the 2026 season introduces a race in Madrid, while Istanbul Park nears a return to the calendar.