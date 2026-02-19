Lando Norris vs. Max Verstappen: The Great Formula One Fun Debate

Formula One World Champion Lando Norris expressed amusement at the public's reaction following his favorable remarks on the new 2026 cars, contrary to rival Max Verstappen's views. Verstappen, a four-time champion, likened the new vehicles to 'Formula E on steroids,' suggesting they lacked entertainment value.

Norris, who ended Verstappen's championship streak last year, humorously suggested that Verstappen explore other activities if dissatisfied. The diverging opinions sparked extensive online debate about the forthcoming racing season, with fans and drivers weighing in on the changes.

Norris acknowledged the differences between this year's and last year's cars but maintained that the sport remains both challenging and enjoyable. While agreeing with Verstappen on some points, Norris emphasized his continued passion for driving. The eagerly awaited season kicks off in Melbourne on March 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)