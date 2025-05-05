Mohun Bagan Faces Player Registration Ban amidst Transfer Technicalities
Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the current Indian Super League champions, has been temporarily banned from registering new players nationally due to a technical issue related to the transfer of Jason Cummings. The club assures the situation is administrative, not financial, and expects resolution within a week.
- Country:
- India
Mohun Bagan Super Giant, winners of the Indian Super League, are currently facing a national ban on registering new players. This ban arises from a technical issue during the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings, leading to complications with the training compensation fee.
Club officials reached out to FIFA and are optimistic about resolving the issue within a week, dismissing any connections to financial irregularities. The problem, they insist, is purely administrative, stemming from discrepancies in FIFA's Clearing House system.
The timing of this development, following official communication from the FIFA Judicial Bodies, coincides with Mohun Bagan's remarkable achievement of winning both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup. The club hopes to repeat their success once the ban is lifted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
