Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Faces Player Registration Ban amidst Transfer Technicalities

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the current Indian Super League champions, has been temporarily banned from registering new players nationally due to a technical issue related to the transfer of Jason Cummings. The club assures the situation is administrative, not financial, and expects resolution within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:30 IST
Mohun Bagan Faces Player Registration Ban amidst Transfer Technicalities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, winners of the Indian Super League, are currently facing a national ban on registering new players. This ban arises from a technical issue during the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings, leading to complications with the training compensation fee.

Club officials reached out to FIFA and are optimistic about resolving the issue within a week, dismissing any connections to financial irregularities. The problem, they insist, is purely administrative, stemming from discrepancies in FIFA's Clearing House system.

The timing of this development, following official communication from the FIFA Judicial Bodies, coincides with Mohun Bagan's remarkable achievement of winning both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup. The club hopes to repeat their success once the ban is lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025