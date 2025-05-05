Cummins' Historic Feat Ignites Sunrisers Hyderabad Victory

In a dramatic chapter of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins etched his name in the franchise's history by claiming a wicket with the very first ball of the match against Delhi Capitals. This impressive feat, only achieved by three others before him, sent waves of excitement through the home crowd.

Playing in the 18th edition of the IPL, Cummins joined an elite group of Sunrisers bowlers, including Jagadeesha Suchita, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami, who have all taken wickets on their first delivery in previous editions. In 2022, Suchita had famously dismissed the formidable Virat Kohli, and Kumar and Shami followed suit in subsequent seasons.

On Monday, Cummins' ferocity was on full display as he dismissed Delhi's Karun Nair with a precise delivery, ending his innings on a golden duck and repeating his brilliance with wickets from Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel. Cummins ended with figures of 3/19, setting the stage for Hyderabad's triumph as Delhi managed only 133/7 in their innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)