Zhao Xintong's Historic World Snooker Triumph

Zhao Xintong etched his name into sporting history by becoming the first Chinese player to win the World Snooker Championship, overcoming seasoned Welsh competitor Mark Williams at the Crucible Theatre.

Despite a challenging pathway marked by a 20-month ban from the sport, Zhao showcased resilience as an amateur, advancing through four qualifying rounds to secure his place at the prestigious event.

With his victory, Zhao not only claimed a £500,000 prize but also set the stage for a new era in snooker, heralding the rise of a fresh global talent.

