Elvis Smylie: A Rising Star on the Greens

Elvis Smylie, a promising golfer from Australia, has been granted a late exemption to participate in the prestigious PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. This opportunity comes after Smylie led the Australasian tour's order of merit in 2024-25.

The 23-year-old, son of former tennis professional Liz Smylie, follows past winners David Micheluzzi and Kazuma Kobori, who were each given similar exemptions. Smylie expressed gratitude on social media, thanking the PGA of America and Ian Baker-Finch for their support.

After a challenging debut at last year's British Open, Smylie bounced back with a successful season, including winning the Australian PGA Championship and earning a position on the DP World Tour. He will return to the British Open at Royal Portrush after securing an exemption through his recent achievements.

