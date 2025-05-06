Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playoff Hopes Dashed by Home Turf Woes

Sunrisers Hyderabad's coach Daniel Vettori attributes their playoff exit in the Indian Premier League to the slow pitch conditions at their home ground, which hindered their powerful batting lineup. Despite a promising start against Delhi Capitals, rain washed out their final match, eliminating them from the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, Daniel Vettori, expressed concerns over the slow pitch conditions at their home ground, attributing it as a key factor in the team's failure to make the playoffs in this year's Indian Premier League.

With only three wins out of 11 games, Hyderabad struggled to gain momentum, particularly finding it difficult to capitalize at home, securing just two victories out of six matches at their own venue.

Despite an optimistic start against Delhi Capitals, led by Pat Cummins' impressive three-wicket burst, Hyderabad's hopes were dashed when rain prevented them from chasing Dellhi's total, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

