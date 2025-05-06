Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playoff Hopes Dashed by Home Turf Woes
Sunrisers Hyderabad's coach Daniel Vettori attributes their playoff exit in the Indian Premier League to the slow pitch conditions at their home ground, which hindered their powerful batting lineup. Despite a promising start against Delhi Capitals, rain washed out their final match, eliminating them from the tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, Daniel Vettori, expressed concerns over the slow pitch conditions at their home ground, attributing it as a key factor in the team's failure to make the playoffs in this year's Indian Premier League.
With only three wins out of 11 games, Hyderabad struggled to gain momentum, particularly finding it difficult to capitalize at home, securing just two victories out of six matches at their own venue.
Despite an optimistic start against Delhi Capitals, led by Pat Cummins' impressive three-wicket burst, Hyderabad's hopes were dashed when rain prevented them from chasing Dellhi's total, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Indian Premier League match in New Delhi.
Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Strategy Under Scrutiny: Aakash Chopra Questions All-Indian Batting Lineup's Feasibility
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by two runs in Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in Indian Premier League match in New Delhi.