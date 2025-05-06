Titans and Indians Set for High-Stakes Showdown at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians (MI), five-time champions, are set for a high-octane clash against the 2022 victors, Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams are eyeing a top-two finish, with MI currently in third place and GT in fourth, each boasting seven wins and 14 points.

MI's impressive bowling arsenal, led by pace maestros Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, has been pivotal in their resurgence. Boult and Bumrah's standout performances have propelled MI into a six-match unbeaten streak, contributing significantly with 11 wickets each, only behind Yuzvendra Chahal's 12.

For GT, the trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have anchored the batting lineup, contributing 75% of the team's runs. With an exceptional batting average of 57.56, they pose a formidable challenge for any opposition and have been consistent run suppliers this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)