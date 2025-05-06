Farewell to a World Cup Legend: Luis Galvan Passes Away
Former Argentina defender, Luis Galvan, who was part of the 1978 World Cup-winning team, passed away at 77. He had been battling pneumonia in a Cordoba clinic. Galvan was notable for his 503 appearances at the Talleres de Cordoba club and 34 caps for the national team.
The Argentine Football Association expressed deep condolences, stating, "The AFA and its entire leadership extend heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends during this painful time." Galvan was a stalwart in Argentina's landmark 3-1 victory against the Netherlands in the 1978 World Cup final held in Buenos Aires.
In addition to his World Cup honors, Galvan took the field for Argentina during the 1982 World Cup in Spain, amassing a respectable 34 caps for his country. On a domestic level, Galvan enjoyed a storied career with Talleres de Cordoba, setting a club record with 503 appearances over two periods between 1970-1982 and 1986-1987.
