Farewell to a World Cup Legend: Luis Galvan Passes Away

Former Argentina defender Luis Galvan, who played a crucial role in the nation's 1978 World Cup triumph, has passed away at the age of 77, according to the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Galvan had been receiving treatment for pneumonia at the Reina Fabiola Clinic in Cordoba.

The Argentine Football Association expressed deep condolences, stating, "The AFA and its entire leadership extend heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends during this painful time." Galvan was a stalwart in Argentina's landmark 3-1 victory against the Netherlands in the 1978 World Cup final held in Buenos Aires.

In addition to his World Cup honors, Galvan took the field for Argentina during the 1982 World Cup in Spain, amassing a respectable 34 caps for his country. On a domestic level, Galvan enjoyed a storied career with Talleres de Cordoba, setting a club record with 503 appearances over two periods between 1970-1982 and 1986-1987.

(With inputs from agencies.)