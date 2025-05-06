Rising Stars Shine: The T20 Mumbai League Auction Unveils Promising Talent

The T20 Mumbai League auction, a highly anticipated event, is set to spotlight promising talents like Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Tanush Kotian. The auction, featuring 280 players, coincides with the league's third season, scheduled at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8.

The diverse pool includes well-known names such as Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani, alongside emerging stars Musheer Khan and others, expected to spark fierce competition among the eight participating teams. This event embodies the rich talent in Mumbai cricket, offering franchises robust options to create formidable line-ups.

Strategic bidding will play a crucial role as teams build their squads, mandated to include a mix of senior, emerging, and development players, reflecting the league's commitment to advancing young Indian cricket talent. With base prices set for different player categories, the auction promises excitement and opportunity for both teams and players.

