Sai Sudharsan on Orange Cap and Team Spirit: Insights from the IPL

Gujarat Titans' opener Sai Sudharsan stresses the importance of team success over personal achievements in the IPL. While chasing the Orange Cap, he prioritizes impactful performances. Sudharsan credits his growth to the faith shown by his franchise and guidance from captain Shubman Gill. His career highlights include memorable performances and embracing team responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:07 IST
Sai Sudharsan. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Gujarat Titans prepare to face off against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Sai Sudharsan, their prolific opener, shares insights into balancing personal milestones and team priorities in the high-stakes atmosphere of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sudharsan is currently second in the Orange Cap race, trailing just two runs behind cricketing icon Virat Kohli.

In an appearance on JioHotstar's 'Gen Bold' program, Sudharsan emphasized that while the Orange Cap is a prestigious accolade, it's essential not to lose sight of the team's objectives. 'Getting runs at a good strike rate means more when it leads to team victories,' he explained, underscoring the importance of consistency and impactful knocks over individual glory.

Since his debut in 2022, Sudharsan has amassed 1,538 runs in 35 innings, illustrating his prowess and reliability. He credits the unwavering support from the Gujarat Titans franchise and captain Shubman Gill's mentorship for his success. 'The atmosphere here allows me to express myself without judgment,' said Sudharsan, as he reflected on his growth as a player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

